Junoride, the new generation ride-hailing, delivery and shopping app has been live on google playstore and Appstore since the month of April, 2021 and started operating in stealth mode till October 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Citinews, Prince Kissi (Managing Director) of Junoride disclosed that “We all know the crazy kiosk caused by trying to use more than one app to get what we want. There has to be a better way. It’s time for change! That’s why we created Junoride app to offer that convenience and freedom.”

“The pitch is to make on-demand services like ride-hailing, food delivery, parcel delivery, online shopping; fast, reliable, safer and convenient for everyone.”

We saw the possibility to bring these on-demand services together in the Junoride app to offer people freedom to get what they want and also to create 1 million jobs for the youth in Africa, starting from Ghana.

Junoride is a super-app to order ride and food, send parcels or packages, shop groceries and more with the most standout features like cash payment, in-app wallet payment, card payment, tips for drivers, tips for couriers, order ride NOW /LATER (ride reservation) and security feature named ‘Emergency’ to name a few.

Simple! Just Install the Junoride app Now! From google Playstore or Appstore and you are good to go to enjoy GHS 50 Cedis Bonus for your first 10 orders. An indigenous ride-hailing, delivery App offering the best fare prices and mind-blowing service fee or commission for drivers.

Junoride is having close to 50 thousand app downloads with 10 thousand active users or customers each month with more than 500 thoroughly screened and verified drivers as at the time of this publication.

WHAT YOU CAN DO WITH JUNORIDE?

REQUEST A RIDE: Order a ride, get picked-up by a nearby driver, enjoy your trip to your destination. It’s safe, convenient and affordable. Move around the city with Junoride. Tap on Get Ride in the Junoride App.

FOOD DELIVERY: Discover nearby restaurants, order your favorite meal and get it delivered to your door-step by a nearby courier at a very affordable price. Cash on delivery. All through the Junoride App. Tap on JunoFood in the Junoride App.

PARCELS OR PACKAGE DELIVERY: Send one or multiple goods, parcel or packages by car, bicycle or motorbike to your desired places in the city by a nearby courier at the cheapest delivery prices. All through the Junoride App. Tap on JunoExpress in the Junoride App

SHOP GROCERIES AND MORE: Discover nearby shops and supermarkets, order groceries and products, get them delivered right to your door-step by a nearby courier at affordable delivery prices. Cash on Delivery. All through the Junoride App. Tap on JunoShop in the Junoride App

JUNOIRDE SERVICE PROVIDERS

HOW TO BECOME JUNORIDE DRIVER?

Driver Sign-up, Become Junoride Driver. DRIVE WITH JUNORIDE

Click the link to Download JUNO DRIVER app and Sign-Up: https://onelink.to/JunoDriver

If you have your own car, fleet of cars or you rent one, then the Juno Driver app is for you. Start Driving Junoride passengers / riders and get paid instantly. Earn more and save with us.

Download JUNO DRIVER Sign Up Upload Personal and Vehicle Required Documents Get Account Verified Go Online Drive passengers and start earning. Earn at least GHS 4000 monthly driving riders / passengers on Junoride

HOW TO BECOME JUNORIDE COURIER?

Courier Sign-up, Become Junoride courier. PROVIDE COURIER SERVICE ON JUNORIDE

Click the link to Download JUNO DRIVER app and Sign-Up: https://onelink.to/JunoDriver

Earn extra money delivering food and parcels with your car, bicycle or motorbike.

Sign up as a Junoride currier and start earning more with us. Get paid instantly.

Download JUNO DRIVER Sign Up Upload your Personal and Vehicle Required Documents Get Account Verified Go Online Deliver food and packages to start earning. Earn at least GHS 3000 monthly delivering food, goods and parcels on Junoride. All Junoride couriers pay no commission or Service fee.

DOWNLOAD JUNO DRIVER APP NOW

HOW TO BECOME JUNORIDE VENDOR?

Restaurant and Shop Sign-up, Become Junoride Vendor. SELL FOOD AND PRODUCTS ON JUNORIDE

Click the link to Download JUNO VENDOR app and Sign-Up: https://onelink.to/JunoVendor

If you have a business, here’s a chance to increase sales. Sell your food and other products on Junoride. Get connected to over 10,000 customers ready to buy from you.

Add your business today, Start Selling on Junoride quickly and easily.