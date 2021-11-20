The Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, popularly known as Amin Anta, has promised to sponsor 20 best students out of the 770 students who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in his constituency.

According to him, this will boost the morale of other young children in the constituency to also take their education seriously.

He explained that this is one of the ways he intends to use in raising the educational levels in the Karaga constituency.

Dr. Amin made this promise when he addressed the graduates on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Karaga Senior High School premises where the examination took place.

He also reminded the graduates of their role in the society and encouraged them to aim high in their academic pursuits.

As an incentive, Dr. Adam promised to enrol 20 students who would excel the most in the exam under the Anta Scholarship fund. This sponsorship according to the MP would last till they complete university.

Dr. Amin insisted that he remains committed to advocating for the human and societal development of the good people of Karaga as he believes that with the right mentorship and incentives, youth from his constituency would rise to the occasion to be most beneficial to the country.

Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam thus appealed to the 2021 BECE graduates to be the best version of young graduates as the future of the country depends on them.

Dr. Amin further reiterated that it was his hope that the graduates would come out with flying colours to be beneficiaries of the flagship free secondary education programme of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I am very optimistic that with the free secondary education programme which has offered young people a very enviable opportunity to be educated in recent times, your dreams and aspirations to be impactful citizens for this country in future would be actualised”, Dr. Amin said.

“I therefore urge you all to keep the zeal to study as you patiently wait for your results”, he added.

He also assured the students of the availability of opportunities in the Anta Scholarship Fund for qualified but needy students at the tertiary level.

Together with members of the examination team present, the lawmaker emphasized the pending completion of some educational infrastructure to provide secondary, technical, and vocational education for the constituents.