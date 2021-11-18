KASS Towers has donated cleaning equipment to the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and in support of the President’s ‘Make Accra Work Again’ initiative.

On the 16th of November 2021, the company donated items comprising a tricycle, rakes, pickaxes, cleaning boots, nose masks, and wheelbarrows to the assembly. The gesture is aimed at helping the assembly to achieve its goals of keeping the airport area, and the municipality at large, clean.

Presenting the items at the KASS Towers premises, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Kadir Yadigar reiterated his desire to see a clean Ayawaso West and a clean Accra.

“This donation is simply KASS Towers contributing our quota towards the “Make Accra Work Again” Initiative. To achieve the government’s objective of a clean Accra, we need to contribute however we can. We hope this goes a long way in ensuring the Municipality is clean and cared for”.

General Manager for KASS Towers, Mr. Adem Awudu, in support of Mr. Kadir Yadigar, also appealed to other businesses to support the Municipal Assembly to ensure a clean Airport Residential area.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Assembly, Mr. Jacob Agyenim Boateng expressed his sincerest gratitude to KASS Towers for being thoughtful and supporting the Assembly with the items.

He further called on other businesses to follow KASS Tower’s lead in supporting their area of business to help ensure the President’s vision of a clean Accra is brought to life.

About KASS Towers

KASS Towers is an iconic edifice of luxurious, smart home apartments that is focused on shaping and creating a place that will inspire generations, in which people, business, culture and society can thrive.

Described by real estate connoisseurs as Accra’s Mos Rewarding Investment. This marvel is sure to turn many heads in the real estate space. Their offices are located on Senchi Street, Airport residential area, near Association International School. Contact them on +233 2028530322 or visit their website on www.kasstowers.com.