An Accounts Officer with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Awuni Akyeraba, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the Hospital for allegedly misusing COVID-19 funds.

The petitioner alleges that the CEO and the Medical Director used funds meant to fight COVID-19 to purchase luxurious vehicles.

He says the hospital is currently in dire need of essential equipment to deliver medical care, but the management has chosen to use the funds for personal gains.

“I want CHRAJ to investigate them for the management to account for the COVID-19 funds, and determine whether the funds were misused. What makes the purchase of the vehicle bite to the quick is that the Medical Director has given his vehicle to the wife, and the wife was involved in an accident with it. That is an abuse of public office, that is my issue”, Awuni Akyeraba lamented.

The facility, which was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, received cash donations and other essential medical supplies from benevolent individuals and institutions, but the petitioner claims those funds were misapplied, and he wants top management of the hospital investigated.

“I am very prepared to meet them with facts and evidence. I will be very grateful if a hearing is convened as soon as possible so that we bring this to a finality. The public didn’t come to help us with money so that we go and buy cars, but to use those monies to enhance healthcare delivery.”

“I am disconsolately heartbroken, standing there and watching these things happen. I think people need to be called to order for something better to be done”, the petitioner added.

Meanwhile, the management of the facility has not officially responded to the said petition, but Citi News sighted a statement from lawyers of the hospital earlier this year which downplayed the allegations.