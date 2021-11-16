The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has dragged US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, and his media company, Loud Silence to court over alleged defamatory comments made against him.

Ken Agyapong is seeking USD $9.5 million dollars in damages awarded against Mr. Taylor.

A fifteen-paged court document filed at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said the MP’s suit was influenced by a series of “false and defamatory statements in a series of videos and an email correspondence published by Defendants (Kevin Taylor and Loud Silence Media) via Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms about Plaintiff”

It said the defendant, Kevin Taylor, and his organization had on several occasions referred to the plaintiff as a “murderer, drug dealer, and drug addict, thief, and green card fraudster”.

“The factual background given in support of the action states among others that the defendants till date continue to repeat these false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff on their social media platforms, while other news outlets or platforms have also shared or republished the Defendants’ false statements.

“These false and defamatory statements have caused severe harm to Plaintiff’s personal, business, and political reputation. Plaintiff has also suffered severe embarrassment and personal humiliation due to Defendants’ defamatory statements” portions of the suit said.

Mr. Agyapong’s suit further contends that “Defendants’ factual assertions to the contrary are false, offensive and damages the reputation of Plaintiff as an MP.”

The legislator is thus seeking seven (7) reliefs from the Virginia court, including an injunction prohibiting Kevin Taylor and his organization from posting on any media outlet any further defamatory remarks and an apology from the latter.

Kevin Taylor is widely known for criticizing persons in positions of power.

While some love him for what he does, others are of the view that his excesses outweigh the positives.