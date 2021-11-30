As part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion within the Kumasi Metropolis and other adjoining municipalities, the Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne, has disclosed that the assembly is introducing a Rapid Transit System.

He has said modern car parking systems are also being constructed at strategic locations to help reduce the indiscriminate parking of vehicles, which worsens the traffic situation.

The assembly is optimistic that it would be able to drastically reduce the traffic congestion in Kumasi as a result of a partnership with the French Embassy.

Speaking at the launch of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan in Kumasi, Mr. Pyne noted that the initiative will enhance economic development within Greater Kumasi.

“You all understand the number of hours people keep in traffic before they go to undertake various economic and social ventures and the cost to the nation and to the people, therefore, it is important that we hold this project to the heart and make sure it works well and become sustainable too.”

“It helps us to resolve a lot of these issues and if we are able to bring on board the BRT, then we are also going to decongest the city of a lot of vehicles and get larger capacity vehicles,” he said.

The BRT terminal in Kenyasi, a suburb of Kumasi, has not been operational, although residents have called for its opertationalisation to help reduce the transport problems.

In 2018, the government allocated 60 buses to the KMA for the full implementation of the BRT.