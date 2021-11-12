A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, has been remanded into police custody for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of his wife, 32-year-old Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi.

According to the police, 32-year-old Rodaline Amoah-Darko left home at Gyenyase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, 30th August, 2021.

However, her family in a statement released on Sunday, 5th September, 2021, indicated that Rhodaline left home for Sunyani on 30th August, 2021, but was last seen on Thursday, 2nd September, 2021 around 8:00 am on the KNUST campus.

Her husband, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, was subsequently interrogated in relation to the issue.

The police later secured an order to refer Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey for psychiatric examination, following some incoherent statements he made on the whereabouts of his wife.

Appearing before the Asokwa District Court on Friday, the court provisionally charged Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey

with kidnapping.

The prosecution prayed the court to remand him into police custody to allow for further investigations into the matter, of which the court presided over by His Worship Korkor Achaw Owusu agreed.

He is expected to reappear before the court on 26th November 2021.