As part of efforts to improve education for both public and private schools particularly the performance of Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates in the New Juaben South Municipality, the Member of Parliament for the area, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has presented 10 brand-new computer sets with UPS to the Adweso Trinity Model School in Koforidua.

The gesture by the MP comes after a student of the school who took part in the MP’s special classes for B.E.C.E candidates in the municipality, made a passionate appeal to him to assist the school with computers to improve their performances in ICT in B.E.C.E.

“Most of the basic schools we have in our municipality do not have access to these accessories and teaching and learning is becoming difficult for both teachers and students, hence the need to start this initiative to give to almost all the schools in the municipality. This particular request came from some of the students that attended the MPs, special classes. One of the students always comes to me to tell me they do not have computers in the school, and I got to know later on that one of the kids I take care of is also a student of this school, and she also told the mother to inform me that they do not have computers in the school, so it became very necessary that I come in to also try and change the status quo and the dynamics to give the opportunity to the students to also have the opportunity and access to use computers to learn”.

“It is my hope that the students who will use these computers will make sure they take very good care of them so that it will not get spoilt in a short time. We hope to get more and bring more to other schools also to help in the teaching and learning process”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Municipal Director of Education, Victor De-graft Edison, said the accessories will go a long way to improve teaching and learning in the municipality.

“The intervention by the MP is also one good idea that needs commendation. We can assure him that we are putting our shoulders to the wheel to ensure that we get good results in the B.E.C.E this year. This will go a long way to improve computer and ICT literacy in the schools and the municipality as a whole”.