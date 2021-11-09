The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service has tasked its counselors to begin counseling sessions for students of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School following a stabbing incident that led to the death of a first-year student.

The Konongo District Court has remanded five accused persons arrested in connection with the incident, and police have also intensified patrols in the school to maintain law and order.

A delegation from the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service was in the school on Monday to sensitize the students on the need to be disciplined and abide by rules and regulations governing their stay in the school.

The Asante Akyem Central Municipal Education Director, Patricia Sarpong in an interview said the counseling unit will continue to advise students to refrain from acts of bullying.

He described the development in the school as worrying.

“We’ve told them that they are friends and therefore if they have an issue with their friends, they must not use sharp objects and that whenever there is an issue, they should immediately report to the house masters and mistresses. This is very serious and therefore we will task our counselors to advise them against bullying,” she said.

Meanwhile, the headmaster of the school, Dr. Kwaku Baah says there is calm and students are in safe hands.

He called on parents whose wards are in the school to support them as they overcome the challenge.

“I would like to assure all parents whose children are in my school that their children are in safe hands. There is calm in school and it is rather unfortunate that this happened. They must not entertain any fear. They must pray and support us and I know that we shall overcome this.”