The Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital has successfully commenced a National Cochlear Implant program.

This makes the hospital the first ever health facility in Ghana to conduct cochlear implantation.

A cochlear implant system helps to restore the sense of hearing for individuals with severe-to-profound sensor neural hearing loss.

Currently, the Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital has successfully begun cochlear implantations on three children who have hearing disorders.

Speaking at the launch of the program, the Head of New Allied Surgery and ENT, Dr. Kenneth Baidoo, said patients with hearing impairment can now heave a sigh of relief.

“This is good news especially for those with hearing impairment. They can heave a sigh of relief knowing that there is going to be a solution to their problem.”