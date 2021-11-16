A 23-year-old barber, Kwame Amponsah, has been sentenced to 114 years imprisonment after sodomising 12 pupils of a basic school at Jejeti Atewase in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

“For the 10 children, he is supposed to serve 10 years per child and for the other two, for pleading guilty, he was given seven years each,” Victor Feyi, the Unit Head of Community Development under the Social Welfare Department in the area told Citi News.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Kwame Amponsah was earlier arrested by the police, with assistance from the Social Welfare Department.

He was exposed during a community engagement at Atewase by the Social Welfare and Community Development under its Child Protection Programme in selected MMDAs across the country.

He was then taken to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) and then remanded.

“We had a tip-off that a young man in the community was sexually abusing school children. So with the help of some elders and the Assembly Member of the electoral area, we arrested the young guy,” Victor Feyi recounted.

The victims were given medical care and the suspect was arraigned, following which he was sentenced on Monday, November 15, 2021.