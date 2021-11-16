The MHM Health Consultancy Limited Ghana will on Saturday, November 19, 2021, hold the 2021 Leaders in Health and Tech 2021 Conference and Award ceremony, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

The annual event brings together leaders in healthcare and allied professionals, medical and information technology companies, hospital Leaders, and public health officials.

The conference starts on Friday, November 19, 2021, through a virtual platform, with various distinguished health and information technology leaders billed to present on various thematic areas.

The conference will feature keynote addresses from Global Healthcare Leaders, Patient Safety Experts, and plenary sessions with healthcare luminaries who will share their best practices to improve healthcare delivery across the globe.

The conference will also witness an award ceremony to reward notable personalities who are contributing towards the delivery of quality healthcare.

The Award event which will happen on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Holiday Inn at Airport, Accra, will celebrate African Tech and Healthcare Leaders who are transforming organisational culture and have contributed exceptionally to healthcare quality, innovation, and future development ultimately, leading to better patient outcomes.