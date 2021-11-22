The Lordina Foundation has organized breast and cervical cancer screening exercise for female members of the Ringway Estates Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

The beneficiaries were given a health talk by Dr. Julia Padiki Derban of Total House Clinic, who facilitated the screening exercise. They were also examined for breast cancer and underwent a pap smear test.

The pap test is the procedure used to test for cervical cancer in women and involves the collection of cells from the cervix.

According to Dr. Derban, early detection of both breast and cervical cancer guarantees a greater chance of cure.

The HPV Information Centre said in an October 2021 report that about 4.3% of Ghanaian women are estimated to habour cervical HPV- 16/18 infections at a given time. “55.6% of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPVs 16 or 18”, the report added.

Former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, who is the President of the Lordina Foundation has been undertaking screening exercises for breast and cervical cancer, HIV education and prevention activities from her days as First Lady.

According to Priscilla Santuo-Ocrah, Board Secretary of the Lordina Foundation, the organization will ensure that anyone who is identified with any symptoms will be supported to undergo treatment.

She noted that cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer among women in Ghana, after breast cancer, and is prevalent in women between the ages of 15 and 44 years.

Various studies have also shown that breast cancer is becoming common, and at very advanced stages, in younger women in Ghana than previously thought.

According to a study into the risk factors and screening practices among future professionals in Ghana, published in June 2021, the reason for the detection of cancer in its advanced stage in younger women is because of a “delay in seeking healthcare as a result of a lack of awareness of the disease at its early stage”.

The wife of the resident pastor in charge of the Ringway Estate Assemblies of God Church, Mrs. Grace Adjei, thanked Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama and her Foundation for the screening exercise and the health talk.