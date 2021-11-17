Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has eulogized former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor.

Mr. Mahama in a Twitter post said the late Dzifa Attivor was also always ready and willing to get things done.

According to him, she was a dedicated comrade.

“May the soul of our sister and mother, Dzifa Aku Attivor, rest peacefully. Dzifa was a very dedicated comrade; she was always ready and willing to get things done, for our party, the NDC, and help others in need.”

“We are struggling to come to terms with her departure.”

The NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate added that she will be missed by all.

“She will be sorely missed by all, especially the Volta Region NDC and the teeming number of our people operating under the Volta Caucus across the country.”

He thus extended his commiserations to the family of the late former Transport Minister.

“My deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the NDC in the wake of this painful loss.”

A lot of commiserations have poured in since her demise on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

For instance, the Member of Parliament North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has extended his commiserations to her family.

Mr. Ablakwa in a Twitter post said the late Dzifa Attivor was passionate about national transformation.

According to him, her hard work and infectious zeal are what led to the building of Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

“You were passionate about national transformation and contributed your quota with hard work and infectious zeal, as epitomized by Ghana’s multiple-award-winning Terminal 3.”

He also added that “her dedication to the NDC and the Volta Region was most remarkable.”

Her party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also described her death as a “loss of a political colossus”

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukunor, in a Citi News interview, said Madam Attivor will be missed.

“We have lost a political colossus. Aside from the fact that she is a very good friend, she is very affable. I credit the terminal 3 Airport to her hard work.”

“She has served the party and the country diligently. We are heavily pained. We will greatly miss her.”

Born on 22nd February 1956, Dzifa Attivor is known as a politician and a businesswoman.

The 65-year-old passed on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after battling a protracted ailment.