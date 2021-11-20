The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, has admonished freshers at the institution to make maximum use of the resources and facilities available at their disposal in the university.

Speaking at the matriculation event at the University, Professor Amartey pledged to ensure that the stay of the newly admitted students will be a pleasurable and an “excellent” one.

In his address to the students, the Vice-Chancellor of the University also reaffirmed the commitment of lecturers and professors to help the students in realizing their goals and aspirations, adding that the views and opinions of the students will be significantly considered at the management level when certain decisions have to be made.

“As Vice-Chancellor, I am committed to making your experience as excellent as I can. With the support of our faculty and staff, we promise to provide you with a unique student experience; one which you will value and one which we will constantly improve. As a listening management team, we will make sure your views and opinions are considered in shaping improvements.”

“Make maximum use of the resources and facilities placed at your disposal. You have some of the best lecturers and professors in the world teaching you, and they will challenge you to break new ground. Go for it.”

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor also used the opportunity to announce the commencement of the Master of Science in Procurement Management course and the Master of Science in Pensions Management, which are expected to be rolled out later this year.

The University of Professional Studies received a total of 1,561 postgraduate applications for the 2021/2022 academic year.

At the end of the admission process, a total of 1,445 applicants were offered admission. The total number of registered postgraduate fresh students stood at 1,063.

This includes 16 PhD students, 28 MPhil students, 659 MBA students, 321 MA/MSc students and 39 MBA (by Distance Learning) students.

The postgraduate registered fresh students comprised 581 males and 482 females.

The above statistics brings the male-to-female ratio for the 2021/2022 academic year total number of registered postgraduate fresh students to 55:45. This year’s intake of postgraduate students represents about 20 percent increase over that of the previous year.