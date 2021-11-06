On Twitter, you’ll find the latest in music, sports, entertainment, news and more. Check out the recap from #TwitterGhana stories trending this week.

Patience EP accumulates 2M views in a week

Have you streamed the #PatienceEP by Amerado yet? A week since its release, the EP has accumulated over 2M views across streaming platforms! Amerado Tweeted confirming how well the EP is doing and thanking his fans for their support.

The #PatienceEP has accumulated over 2Million+ streams across all platforms in the first week of release 🤍🕊 Can’t thank you all enough 🙏🏻https://t.co/rHtbqnEAJY pic.twitter.com/uEVhG6Vk7M — AMERADO (@Amerado_Burner) November 2, 2021

Emergency Wedding stage play set to excite

Upcoming stage play #EmergencyWedding has been trending this week, ahead of the approaching holiday season, which is famous for its live shows and concerts. Scheduled for the National Theatre on Saturday 18th December, Theatre company Scribe Productions has put together the play as part of their pre-Christmas season offering. Playwright Koby Ansah teased the show in a Tweet, with Scribe Productions also Tweeting to whip up excitement.

Shatta Wale and Medikal about to release a collabo?

#Jailman continues to trend in anticipation of the newly announced, DaMaker-produced single from the Dancehall King Shatta Wale. Fans can prepare to update their playlists following Shatta’s recent Tweet on the upcoming collaboration with Medikal; a clear nod to both Artists’ recent run-ins with the law. Entertainment radio station Hitz FM’s recent Tweet would indicate that the announcement took fans by surprise. Be sure to follow #Jailman for more fan reactions.

Stonebwoy’s ‘Greedy Men’ song officially out

Dancehall Artist Stonebwoy, aka “1Gad”, has released a new song titled ‘Greedy Men’. In the new track, Stonebwoy makes a bold statement about the spate of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), its destructive effects on the environment and national development. A recent Tweet announcing the release of the new Single was picked up by press pages on Twitter, with leading TV station UTV Tweeting about it, and Author/Journalist Annika H Rothstein highlighting the track’s environmental message in a Tweet. Check out more comments from fans by following #GreedyMen

This new drop from @stonebwoyb is more than music – it’s message 🔥tackling the sensitive and important issue of illegal mining and exploitation of the country. Stonebwoy remains the voice of Ghanahttps://t.co/qRmjuPDRcz — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) November 3, 2021

Will Asante Kotoko reign against Bechem this weekend?

Asante Kotoko SC is going head-to-head with Bechem United FC on Sunday 7 November at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi City. Asante Kotoko posted a Tweet about the upcoming game, hyping a return to their home turf against the rival team. Share your predictions on Twitter with #GPLmd2 #KotokoBechem.

After 1️⃣ year, 8️⃣ months and 2️⃣3️⃣days, we return to our favourite Baba Yara Stadium🏟 against Bechem United on Sunday!!🔥 Who can’t wait?#AKSC #GPLmd2 #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/ALUFFrTlJB — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 2, 2021

Ronaldo gives Man United hope with draw at Atalanta

The Timeline was set aflame when Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a draw against Atalanta B.C., keeping them top of Champions League Group F. Read some interesting reactions from Ghanaians here and a Tweet from

