The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has identified what it calls inconsistencies and falsehood in the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s public lecture on Ghana’s digital economy on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Ashesi University.

The Programmes Officer for MFWA, Kwaku Krobea Asante indicated that some assertions of the Vice President made were false and inconsistent with earlier claims by other government officials on the same issue.

Citing an example, Mr. Asante said the Vice President’s claim that the government had fixed 10,000 CCTV cameras, for instance, was inconsistent with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah’s claim that the government had so far fixed 6,500 CCTV cameras.

“We set out to look for issues where the Vice was inconsistent with the facts. The Vice President said that the government had fixed 10,000 CCTV cameras now. Coincidentally, hours before he made that claim, the Minister of National Security had spoken at Parliament and he mentioned that 6,500 CCTV cameras has been installed.

“A month before this whole incident, the President was at a graduation ceremony by the Police and he also said 6, 500 had been installed and he was hoping by the end of the year, 10,000 would be installed. His [The President’s] claim was consistent with the National Security Minister’s and inconsistent with what the Vice President said.”

Mr. Asante also pointed out the Vice President’s claim that Ghana was the first to implement a motor insurance database was false.

“The Vice President also said the motor insurance base is the first in Africa, we found Nigeria had done it before we did it,” he said.

He said although Ghana started implementing the Motor Insurance Database on January 1, 2020, to provide a centralized system from which security agencies and the general public could check the authenticity of vehicle insurance instantly, some African countries had already undertaken projects on databases for the motor insurance sector.

The MFWA through its Factcheck Ghana, says it is still perusing the Vice President’s lecture and will put out a report on other portions of it when it finds anything unusual.