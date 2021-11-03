Three Members of Parliament have expressed diverse views about the impact of the country’s digitalisation drive, being spearheaded by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

At a public lecture on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia assessed the impact of the government’s digitization drive and announced new initiatives such as the provision of Ghana cards at birth, a platform to access drugs, among other things.

The Nhyiaeso MP, Dr. Stephen Amoah, said he expected the digitisation initiatives to enhance the country’s productivity, production, and service delivery.

“It is taking the whole country to a different level in terms of the growth and sustainability of our socio-economic framework”.

The Manso Adubia MP, Yaw Frimpong Addo, also responded positively to the Vice President’s vision, saying it would help curb corruption.

“If you don’t get close to me when you are transacting any business, there is no way you can ask that I put something on the table or in an envelope and that kind of thing,” Mr. Addo said.

The Keta MP, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, was more skeptical about the outcomes of the digitalisation initiatives.

“That one is theory. Practically, nothing is happening. Go to Korle Bu, you still queue and do the paperwork. Go to DVLA, you will still queue,” the Keta MP said.

“Even people now are filling online passports and look at the hazards they go through,” he added.

Among the major announcements, the Vice President also said the government will launch an e-Pharmacy platform and the global acceptance of the Ghana card as an electronic passport.

The government also plans to issue every newborn child a National Identification number from 2022, according to the Vice President.

The Vice President spoke at a forum at the Ashesi University that was themed, ‘Transforming an Economy through Digitalisation: the Ghana Story’.