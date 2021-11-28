Ghanaian contemporary artist and curator, Ian Kwakye, has launched a special body of work of 10 digital paintings to contribute to public education on gender-based violence.

‘My Nose is Bleeding’ is a visual dialogue; a collection of framed digital paintings depicting the various forms of violence against women (from sexual harassment at work/school, cyber-bullying, physical assault, and others) are expressed in different artworks. Speaking to Ghana Weekend, Mr. Ian Kwakye said the project is intended to contribute to the narrative and activism surrounding domestic violence and the abuse of girls.

He urged the public to visit and engage with a visual gallery of art that challenges them to address several nuances of the subject of the woman, her safety, and value in society. The exhibition was launched on Thursday, November 25th, as part of activities for the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and activation of the 16 Days Of Activism.

The exhibition opens to the public from November 25, 2021, to December 4, 2021, at the premises of the Foundation for Contemporary Art, Ghana; housed at the Du Bois Centre. Drawing inspiration from global pop culture, Ian Kwakye uses graffiti art, digital painting, illustration, photography, and balance art installation to throw more light on underreported ecological and social issues.