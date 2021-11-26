The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson says this year’s National Best Fisher will receive a two-bedroom apartment.

She said the apartment would be constructed at the preferred location of the award winner.

The Minister said this when she received items from three companies namely; CCT-Group, Goodness Energy Company Limited, and WE2 Sea Foods Company Limited to support the upcoming Farmer’s Day Celebration.

CTT-Group donated GH¢103,784 worth of items whilst Goodness Energy Company Limited and WE2 Sea Foods Company Limited both offered cheques for GH¢30,000 and GH¢20,000 respectively.

The 37th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration, will take place on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.

It will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and Ghana Cocoa Board.

This year’s celebration is themed: “Planting for food and jobs: Consolidating food systems in Ghana”.

Mrs Koomson lauded the efforts of local fishermen to Ghana’s socio-economic development, adding that, the items and cheques received would honour the efforts and contributions of fishers at this year’s Farmer’s Day Celebration.

The Minister called on other corporate organisations to come on board to support other activities of the Ministry.

The first Ghana Farmer’s Day was instituted in 1985 by the Provisional National Defense Council.

Hitherto, the Agriculture Ministry organized annual “Agric show”.

The country suffered severe droughts in the early 1980s, which negatively impacted crop yields.

Ghana, which was largely dependent on farmers to feed the nation, faced starvation and malnutrition.

On the economic front, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also suffered immensely.

However, the drought ended in 1984 and the country slowly recovered, recording an impressive 30 percent growth in the industry.

The fisheries also flourished at the time.

In order torecognisee the plight and hard work of all Ghanaian farmers and fishermen, the then government decided to hold an annual Ghana Farmer’s Day.