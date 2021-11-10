The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, wants the police administration to update Ghanaians on investigations into the 2020 electoral violence to ensure that the culprits are punished.

In a statement, the party called for urgent steps to at least show critical evidence of investigations into the matter a year on.

The statement, which was signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, indicated that any investigation and subsequent punishment of culprits will serve as deterrent to others.

“For the past one year, there has not been any update on investigations on the violence that characterized the voter registration exercise and the election itself,” the NDC said.

The party stated that an urgent prosecution and punishment of persons found culpable will serve as a deterrent to anyone who intends to foment trouble in national elections, and warned that the failure to ensure that justice is served will endanger the country’s democracy.

“The National Democratic Congress is deeply concerned about this development because the party believes that one of the most effective ways of dealing with electoral violence is investigation, prosecution and punishment of culprits to serve as a deterrent to others. We contend that failure on the part of the police to deal decisively with such heinous crimes portends clear dangers for Ghana’s democracy that all well-meaning Ghanaians and development partners should be concerned about,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the party has also petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to probe the alleged illegal printing of excess presidential ballot papers in the 2020 general elections.

The party said this petition was occasioned by the fact that there had not been any update on investigations on electoral malpractices and the violence that characterized the election and voter registration exercise.