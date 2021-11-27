The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its town hall meeting on the 2022 budget, which was slated for Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The party said its decision was due to the rejection of the 2022 budget in Parliament on Friday.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its earlier advertised Town-Hall meeting on the 2022 “Awudie Budget” which was scheduled for 30th November 2021 at Great Hall, KNUST until further notice. This follows the total rejection of the 2022 “Killer Budget” by the gallant NDC Minority in Parliament yesterday,” a portion of the statement read.

The party said it will announce a new date for the town-Hall Meeting in “due course.”

“The party salutes the courage and patriotism that was displayed by the Minority Caucus Leadership and all 137 NDC members of Parliament who chose to stand for the people of Ghana and refuse to be part of the further imposition of hardships on the already-burdened Ghanaian people, as the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government sought to do through this rather unpopular 2022 Budget.”

Developments in Parliament

Members on the majority side of Parliament had staged a walkout during processes to approve the 2022 budget in the House on Friday, November 26, 2021.

This followed a disagreement over a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for non-MPs to vacate the Chamber following a request for a division after a voice vote in the House.

The 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy was subsequently rejected after the majority staged the walkout.