The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to organise a town hall meeting on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, made the announcement in a statement released on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The town hall meeting will be held at the Great Hall KNUST, Kumasi at 1:00pm.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) hereby announces that the party shall hold a Town-hall meeting on the 2022 “Awudie” Budget Statement delivered to the august house of Parliament.”

The NDC says the forum will enable it inform the public on the content of the budget and what it means for the ordinary Ghanaian and the party’s position on the policy document.

“This event is being organised under the auspices of the National Communications Bureau of the Party, and is intended to inform the general public about the content of the 2022 budget statement, what it means or holds for Ghanaians, and the position of the NDC on same.”

Already, members of the Minority in Parliament have lambasted the government over the e-levy proposal.

They have insisted that the levy is regressive and would compound the suffering of the masses.

The Minority has thus warned that it will vote against it during the passage of the 2022 budget statement.

“Our concern is whether the e-levy itself will not be a disincentive to the growth of a digital economy in our country. We are convinced that the e-levy may as well even be a disincentive to investments and private sector development in our country… We in the Minority will not support the government with the introduction of that e-levy. We are unable to build national consensus on that particular matter,” he said.