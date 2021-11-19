The National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA in the Gomoa enclave of the Central Region says it has achieved its target for the third quarter of 2021.

According to the Authority, it was given a target to register active membership of over 99,000 for the year 2021 but has exceeded that target by 8,900 for the third quarter.

According to managers of the Authority, some pragmatic measures were put in place to ensure that the target for the year is achieved.

“We have a target nationally of trying to achieve the universal health coverage and in achieving this targets the NHIA head office gave us a target of registering active membership of over 99,000 by the end of 2021. But at the end of September 2021, we have been able to exceed our target by 8,900. We have also set up pragmatic steps to ensure that majority of people in the Gomoa enclave are registered with the scheme,” District Manager for the scheme in the Gomoa enclave, Eric Owusu-Appiah told Citi News.

According to the District Manager, they were able to achieve their target as a result of some action plan implemented, adding that the pragmatic steps have paid off.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the National Health Insurance week celebration which was also used to commemorate 17 years of existence as a healthcare provider, the Authority embarked on a sensitization exercise through the principal streets of Apam to educate the populace on the need to get registered with the scheme.

“This program has been strategised to create the awareness that everyone must get a membership card to have access to healthcare. Even more interesting is that the government digitization drive where the Ghana card is being merged with the NHIS card. The introduction of treatment of child cancers through the use of the NHIA card is encouraging and that is why we embarked on the sensitization drive,” the District Manager said.

Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan Mensah, who was part of the team creating awareness urged the people of Gomoa West to embrace the scheme adding that the renewal of the card through the mobile money platform will reduce the transport cost and rather enhance the enrollment process.

“I am particularly happy that one can renew his or her NHIS card through the mobile money process and this will reduce the transport cost and rather increase the enrollment process” Member of Parliament for the area,” Richard Gyan Mensah said.

“The energy we are putting in now is an indication that by 2021 there will be total coverage and that is encouraging” Richard Gyan Mensah added.

Bismark Baisie Nkum, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa West, indicated the assembly’s support towards ensuring that the operations of the NHIA remain successful, adding that the scheme has come to provide comfort to the sick.

“As an assembly, we are ready to do whatever it takes to ensure that more people in the Gomoa enclave are registered unto the scheme. This will provide some relief to persons who need healthcare knowing very well that portions of your bill are covered,” the DCE said.