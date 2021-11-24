The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Deputy Chief Executive, Administration and Human Resources, Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden says out-of-pocket payments (copayments) for services covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is a clear violation of the rights of the Scheme’s active members.

In a live televised discussion on Accra-based United Television (UTV), Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden hinted that the NHIA Board had established a Committee to tackle copayments head-on.

She was there to throw more light on the 2021 NHIS Week celebration, inclusion of the four Childhood Cancers and Family Planning into the NHIS Benefits Package, NHIS and Ghana cards merger, Mobile Renewal, Claims Payments, and other relevant issues.

She reminded the Scheme’s dissatisfied members to channel their complaints through the NHIA Call Centre toll-free number 054-444-6447 or 0302-746-6447 for appropriate redress.

She urged the Scheme’s members to comprehensively read the NHIS membership handbook and know their rights and responsibilities.

On challenges encountered in linking the NHIS and Ghana cards, she said people should stop changing the names on their NHIS cards to make the linkage easy.

She said the NHIA over the years succeeded in turning its challenges into opportunities and assured all residents in Ghana that the NHIS would be sustained to facilitate Ghana’s attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.