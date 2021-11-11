Former President, John Dramani Mahama, says Ghana’s economy is “on its knees” following its poor handling by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While accusing the Akufo-Addo administration of what he terms as political deception, Mr. Mahama is also of the opinion that, the current manner the Akufo-Addo government is managing the economic situation of the country can be best described as a deliberate attempt to lead Ghana in a troubling direction.

“One thing is resoundingly clear, that our country is not on the right path. We’re clearly headed for a major ditch if immediate action is not taken to reverse the trend.”

“I have also asked people what can we do collectively to address the excruciating hardship and suffering confronting many Ghanaians. The problems of our country are legion headed. The most pressing is about the impact of the ailing economy on livelihoods, prospects, and dreams”, he said.

Mr. Mahama was speaking during his ‘ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’ public lecture which came off at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra on Wednesday.

The 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate mentioned that his interaction with some members of the population shows that, the tattered nature of the country’s economy has fuelled nothing but a state of despair among the citizenry.

“The consequences of misguided priorities and management have led to unbearable hardships, high unemployment, and frustration and despair felt by many of our youth. We are confronted with an administration that believes that, these issues can be wished away through public relations, sloganeering, divisive rhetoric, populism, and plain political deception”.

He added that it is really shocking that the NPP has not been able to put the economy back on track as it promised while in opposition years ago.

“At a time when everyone is crying about excruciating hardship brought on by excessive taxation, increasing cost of living, weekly fuel price increment, this government chooses to recite a mantra that there are indicators that the economy is doing well”

“Even if we are to overlook the mismatch between these claims and the very suffering and pain people are going through in their daily lives; it begs belief that the same people saying this, were only six years ago dismissing any linkage between economic indices and the well-being of Ghanaians”, Mr. Mahama said.