A former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has eulogized the late Captain Kojo Tsikata describing him as one who lived an eventful and fulfilling life.

In a Facebook post, he said his personal experiences with him showed him to be someone with an admirable sharp and analytical mind.

Captain Tsikata died in the early hours of Saturday November 20, 2021 according to a family statement signed by Col. Joshua Agbotui (Rtd) and Fui Tsikata.

He was 85.

Although he had been away from the public eye for many years, Dr. Omane Boamah said he was still involved and gave suggestions necessary for building the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which he played a key role in forming.

“When I visited Captain in August this year at home, he was full of life, at his usual best with incisive questions ranging from party matters (including some Constitutional amendments which he was not in favour of) to national issues…Throughout our interactions that evening, Captain was fit for his age and did not show signs of distress: I’m utterly shocked!,” Dr. Omane Boamah stated.

Read his full post below:

This life given to us by God is precious but transient.

Captain Kojo Tsikata (rtd) lived an eventful and fulfilling life. He’s one of the brains I will never forget.

I had the rare opportunity and privilege to work directly under him.

Admirable sharp and analytical mind!

When President Atta Mills passed away @ the 37 Military Hospital 9 years ago, coincidentally we were with Captain in one of the many weekly meetings in the late PV Obeng’s office at the NDPC.

His Sharp mind, immense organisational acumen and deep appreciation of national security issues came in handy under my very young eyes.

Fast forward, when I visited Captain in August this year at home, he was full of life, at his usual best with incisive questions ranging from party matters (including some Constitutional amendments which he was not in favour of) to national issues…

Throughout our interactions that evening, Captain was fit for his age and did not show signs of distress: I’m utterly shocked!

Rest well Great Man, Captain Kojo Tsikata (rtd).