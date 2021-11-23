Over four hundred artisans from across the Central Region, including carpenters, caterers and electricians among others, have benefited from the GNPC Skilled Artisans Project.

The GNPC Foundation’s livelihood empowerment programme, seeks to sponsor artisans without certificates to take the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certification exams to help them acquire certificates.

The project has so far benefited about two thousand and fifty artisans across the country.

The support to the artisans is expected to ensure that they apply professional standards to their work.

It is also to help them be at par with their counterparts who received training in educational institutions and thus have certificates for further studies.

Speaking to Citi News at the Biriwa NVTI, where beneficiary trainees were having their proficiency exams, the Head of Economic Empowerment Unit at GNPC Foundation, Kwame Karikari, indicated that “trainees would further be provided with soft skills training in business and entrepreneurship”.

Some of the beneficiary artisans who spoke to Citi News said the GNPC Foundation’s project will benefit them mimmensely, as they will receive certificates for further advancement.

Enock Kumpah, who is one of the beneficiaries said, “the programme has helped us a lot. Some of us were not able to attend training school and did not have certificates. We know we can gain better employment after completion of this programme. We thank the government for the opportunity”.