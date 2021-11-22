Domestic airline, PassionAir, has announced two additional destinations.

The company says it will from December 2021 commence flight operations from Accra to Ho and Wa in the Volta Region and Upper West regions, respectively.

This is the first flight on the routes in Ghana. It comes three years after the airline successfully operated flight services between the national capital, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi.

Passion Air in a statement said the launch of these flights is scheduled for December 1 for Ho, while that of Wa will take place on December 2, 2021.

In a week, there will be flights to Wa for three days; Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

That of Accra-Ho will be on weekends only.

“As one of Ghana’s leading domestic airlines that endeavours to be the preferred airline of choice, our priority is to satisfy passengers’ needs through feedback, while offering exceptional customer service.”

“Therefore, the introduction of these new routes will provide passengers safe and swift alternate transport options while stimulating aviation traffic between the main cities and the other domestic airports”, the company said in a statement.

PassionAir is a Ghanaian airline currently operating scheduled domestic and charter operations at competitive rates by providing the Ghanaian aviation market with “timely, safe, and secure schedules”.

Read the full statement below: