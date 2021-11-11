The Ghana chapter of the Project Management Institute(PMI-Ghana), has reached out to vulnerable individuals as part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations.

The Institute organized health screening for the Adako-Jachie and Kwamo communities in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region, which saw hundreds of underprivileged and low-income earning individuals benefit from the gesture.

The beneficiaries were also given over-the-counter medication to help them cure the various ailments they were diagnosed with.

The Institute also extended the gesture to the SOS-village in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, where it donated specific items to address the needs of inmates of the facility.

President of PMI-Ghana, Jumoke Lafenwa, said her outfit has replicated the gesture in Takoradi in the Western Region, Ho in the Volta Region, Tamale in the Northern Region, and Accra in the Greater Accra Region.

She indicated that PMI-Ghana is committed to giving back to society to complement the government’s efforts in improving the living conditions of underprivileged individuals.

“This year is our 10th anniversary and as part of our celebrations, we feel that we should give back to society. Aside from the membership, aside from the certification that PMI is known for, we decided that this year we are going to do health screening exercises and donations”, she added.

She also called on other benevolent individuals and organizations to always reach out and support the needy in Ghanaian society.

The medical team that carried out the health screening exercise also spent time to advise the beneficiaries on ways to live a healthy lifestyle.

They took them through good eating habits, the advantages of regular medical check-ups, and their general well-being.

Authorities at the SOS village expressed their gratitude to officials of the PMI-Ghana for the gesture and said the items donated to the facility will be put into good use.

They also appealed to other benevolent individuals and organizations to emulate the gesture by the PMI-Ghana and visit the facility.