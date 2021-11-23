Police in Ejura in the Ashanti Region have arrested five persons including one juvenile for robberies on highways linking Nkoranza and Techiman in the Bono East Region, and the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal area in the Ashanti Region.

The Police said the minor involved is 14 years of age.

The police made this known in a press statement issued on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

According to the press statement, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

“The Police in Ejura on November 16, 2021, arrested four robbery suspects and a juvenile who carry out robbery activities on highways linking Nkoranza and Techiman in the Bono East Region and the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal area of the Ashanti Region.”

The police added that the suspects were arrested after extensive surveillance of their activities.

“The four suspects are Ajara Sagu, Rashid Ibrahim, Ibrahim Iddrisu, Musah Arijuma together with a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested at Ejura after extensive police surveillance on their activities.’

The police also added that a number of items and some amounts of money were found with the suspects upon arrest.

“On the spot search on the suspects and juvenile led to the recovery of ten assorted mobile phones. One Infinix charger and a lady’s handbag. Other items suspected to have been robbed from commuters and retrieved from them included one unregistered Apsonic Aloba motorbike and the amount of two thousand, two hundred and seventy-nine Ghana Cedis (GHS 2,279).”

The police further assured residents of the area of their commitment to making the community safe and peaceful.