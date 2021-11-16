The Volta Regional Police Command has outlined security arrangements for the Volta Trade and Investment Fair, which spans from 15th to 28th November 2021.

Briefing officers detailed for the exercise, the Volta Regional Deputy Police Commander, ACP/Mr. Andrews Boadu-Ekumah advised personnel to discharge their duties effectively and exhibit the best of professionalism.

Foot and mobile patrols, snap check duties, road traffic management duties among others would be performed within the fair hub, Ho municipality, vital installations, and other areas of police interest in maximum security and safety of the business community, government delegation, international investors and the public for an incident-free fair.

It is expected that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, together with the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, and other government officials will be present for the official opening ceremony on Wednesday, November 17.

The Fair runs till November 28, 2021, at the Ho Sports Stadium, and it is expected to attract over 8,000 patrons from Ghana and neighboring West African countries.

As part of the Fair, two special tours will be organized, to give patrons, exhibitors, and the public an unforgettable experience of the beauty and splendour of the Volta Region.

A food village will also be opened for vendors.