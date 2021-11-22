Police at the Volta Regional Police Command are on a manhunt for a man suspected to have murdered his girlfriend and kept her in his refrigerator.

On Monday morning at about 9:00am, the police received information from Ho-Fiave that neighbours of the suspect, identified only as Frank, detected a strong stench from his room, with houseflies hovering around the windows and door.

According to police, the neighbours broke into the room and found the girlfriend of the said tenant, only known Lizzy, dead in a double-decker refrigerator.

An investigative team proceeded to the scene and after careful inspection of the crime scene, the body, which was at an advanced state of decomposition in a white double-decker refrigerator, was conveyed to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy.