The Ghana Police Service has arrested a police officer who has been captured in a video that has gone viral sexually harassing a woman in a car.

His arrest follows the Service’s preliminary investigations into the video in which the woman is heard telling the officer to stop touching her while he continued.

Investigations by the Police Service have revealed that the said police officer is stationed at the Regional Operations Unit at the Bono Regional Police Command.

“The Police officer, No 51530 General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah has been arrested for violating the dignity of the victim and is currently assisting the investigations,” a statement from the Police Service said.

The Service has promised to offer “psychological care and trauma therapy” to the woman involved.

It has also assured that it will thoroughly probe the development.

“We unreservedly apologize to the affected woman in particular for what she experienced and to the public at large since the matter affects the very moral foundation of our country,” the statement added.