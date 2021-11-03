Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori, Provost of the College of Humanities of the University of Ghana, has been appointed as the Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor responsible for Academic and Student Affairs (ASA) at the University of Ghana (UG).

The appointment takes effect from October 27, 2021, until such a time that a substantive Pro-Vice-Chancellor, ASA will be appointed.

Prior to his appointment as Provost, Prof. Ofori was the Director of the University’s Academic Quality Assurance Unit and Coordinator of PhD programs of the University of Ghana.

He is also a three-time Head, Department of Organization and Human Resource Management, University of Ghana Business School.

He is a Professor of Management at the Department of Organization and HR Management, which he headed for six years.

As an expert in Project and Applied Management, Prof. Ofori has great experience in teaching, research, and consulting in the areas of Strategy & Corporate Social Responsibility, Project Management, Human Resource Management and General Management. He teaches graduate courses in Project Management, Project Evaluation, Human Resource Management, CSR, Strategic Management/Business Strategy and General Management.

Prof. Ofori has spearheaded research, consultancy and governance assignments in various sectors of the economy, with clients including the World Bank; CDD-Ghana, Ministry of Lands, Forestry & Mines; Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ministry of Communications, Netherlands Development Association (SNV); German Development Organisation (GIZ); Royal Netherlands Embassy, UNICEF-Reach for Change and World Child Cancer (WCC).

He has worked with Dyslexia International, Lernout & Hauspie, and Frost & Sullivan in Belgium and with the Ministry of Work and Pensions in the UK.

Prof. Ofori has served as an external examiner and consultant on various boards and committees in Ghana and abroad.

He has presented at local and international seminars, workshops, and conferences as well as published in international journals including Thunderbird International Business Review, Library Review, Acta Commercii and Corporate Governance.