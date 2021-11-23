The Co-Hosting Partnership Professor, Robert E. Hinson, recently ranked Africa’s leading Marketing Scholar, has co-hosted the eighth Health for Wealth walk with the Managing Director of Ignite Media Group.

The Health for Wealth Walk was held on Saturday 20th November 2021 and started and terminated at the University of Ghana Business School.

Research from parts of the global north suggests that income growth not only correlates to life expectancy increases, but also to a decrease in the risk of chronic illness and an increase in access to resources that promote longevity and health.

In Ghana, though, while increased educational levels should lead to better professional opportunities and income growth, there still seems to be a rising incidence of non-communicable diseases amongst the educated in Ghana.

It would seem that the educated should have the best capabilities to eat right and exercise appropriately, but rising NCD levels amongst the educated in Ghana, would suggest otherwise.

In the light of this public health menace, Professor Hinson introduced the H4W wealth walks, which attracted participants from several local and international blue-chip companies.

Previous Health for Wealth Walks

The Health Walks started in earnest when Professor Hinson started as Head of Department in August 2018 and attracted students and alumni of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship. Past walk participants have come from the BA and B.Sc. Administration (Marketing Option) programmes of the Department, MBA, MPhil Marketing, Weekend MBA, Executive MBA, PhD, M.Sc. International Business and MA Marketing Strategy streams, to name a few.

Previous walks have been held on the Saturdays of 25th May, 31st August 2019, 28th September and 26th October 2019; and then the major COVID-19 disruption occurred.

The 6th Health for Wealth Walk was held on Thursday 13th May 2021 and the 7th on Saturday 12th June 2021.

The H4W walks have represented great times of bonding and networking for students, staff and alumni of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship and the University of Ghana at large.

8th Health for Wealth Walk

The 8th H4W was held on Saturday 20th November 2021 and subsequent editions will be held not only in Ghana, but other parts of Africa and the wider world. The 8th H4W attracted students from the M.Sc.

International Business and MA Marketing Strategy programmes of the University of Ghana Business School, with these Masters students working in companies like Nestle and the Multimedia Group.

The Special Guest of Honour was the Ignite Media Group Managing Director, Kayode Akintemi, who shared tips on bodybuilding and maintaining a healthy weight.

He interacted with the students and shared some ideas on the conduct of business in other parts of Africa and the UK.

Along the walk, Professor Hinson introduced Kayode to some other colleague MDs in the financial services sector who were also on the University of Ghana campus to exercise.

The 9th Health for Wealth Walk will be held in December 2021.