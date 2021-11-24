The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says the physically challenged persons who have been rendered redundant due to the cessation of road toll collection nationwide will continue to receive their salaries.

John Boadu said this during a press conference in Takoradi prior to a meeting with NPP communication officers in the Western Region.

“They were going to be in employment but for the removal of the toll booth, so we will take them on board. For those that need retooling, retraining, and so forth, we will do so and get them engaged in other things. But the fact of the matter is that we will continue to pay them until they are no more,” he said.

The private company responsible for managing the majority of the country’s tollbooths, Tolls and Routes Management has already said it is in talks with the government to reassign and compensate toll attendants affected by the announcement of the abolishment of toll collection on all public roads.

The company said it has already communicated to its employees about the development and has assured them that the government will honour its promise to reassign them.

Concerns over the fate of the tollbooth attendants have come up strongly following the announcement of the cessation of toll collection, with some attendants threatening to demonstrate over the matter.