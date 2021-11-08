The President’s Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Alex Safo Kantanka, will later this week face the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, as investigations commence into allegations of bribery and corruption against him.

On Monday November 2, 2021, assembly members of Juaben gathered for the second time to confirm the President’s nominee, Alex Safo Kantanka, after the first attempt failed.

However, the nominee failed to obtain the required number votes for confirmation.

Following his rejection, the nominee was captured in a video demanding from some assembly members monies he was alleged to have given in return for their votes.

He was subsequently picked up by the Police for questioning after the video went viral.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng also served the MCE nominee summons to appear before him for questioning on Tuesday November 9.

He was given an option to attend with a lawyer.

Mr. Agyebeng in the letter further indicated that his office “has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) particularly in relation to your Alex Sarfo Kantanka’s nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief Executive of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region.”

Background

The president’s nominee, for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, was rejected by assembly members in the area.

An unhappy Alex was captured in a secretly filmed video, demanding a refund of the bribe he allegedly paid to some assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

The rejected nominee was captured in a video hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money but refusing to confirm him as the substantive MCE for the area.

He was also seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.

He demanded that everyone who accepted the cash “return his money urgently”.

Meanwhile, police arrested him and subsequently granted him a self recognizance bail.

Police officers in the municipality have also commenced investigations into the alleged bribe payments to ascertain the truth of the matter.