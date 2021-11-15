The Asogli State has said Togbe Afede XIV has not yet signed a deal with the DR Congo government for the construction of a 900MW Hydro Power Plant.

In a rejoinder to reports of the deal being completed, it said, “We wish to dismiss the content as inaccurate.”

The Asogli State, however, said Togbe Afede XIV and his Shenzhen partners are in DR Congo, exploring investment opportunities.

They are also having “various discussions, across different sectors,” the rejoinder added.

But The Asogli State stressed that “nothing has been signed.”