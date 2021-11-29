The government in Rwanda has announced new measures that include the suspension of flights to and from southern African countries.

All arriving passengers must have a negative test and do a repeat test on arrival and seven days after arriving into the country.

A seven-day quarantine has also been reintroduced for travellers coming from countries recently affected by the new waves.

All those attending gatherings like weddings and funerals must be fully vaccinated.

Following the government directives on travel, the national carrier Rwandair has halted services to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Rwanda is the latest country to impose a travel ban to South Africa after a new coronavirus variant Omicron was detected in the country.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was “deeply disappointed” by the bans against his country and neighbouring states where the variant has been detected.