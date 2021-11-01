President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for MCE in the Gonja East Municipality, Mohammed Tamimu, has been rejected for the second time after a tense election on Monday, November 1, 2020.

The nominee polled only nine of the 34 votes cast.

There was a heavy security presence at the East Gonja Municipal Assembly as members of the assembly met to decide the fate of Mohammed Tamimu.

Close to 100 security officers, drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prison Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service, were detailed to the assembly to provide security for the exercise.

There was chaos at the first attempt to confirm Mr. Mohammed Tamimu, who was appointed for a second term by the President.

There was tension in the Salaga township and at the assembly as some youth massed up at the assembly to insist that the nominee should be rejected again.

Present at Monday’s meeting were the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, former MP for Salaga South, and Savannah Regional Minister, Salia Braimah, the MP for the area, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, and the MD for the Ghana Water Company who all hail from the area.