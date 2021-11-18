The management of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in the Upper West Region is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting with union members of the school today, Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The meeting, which will start at 9:00 am, is to address the concerns of the union members who jointly announced an indefinite strike on Wednesday.

A notice for the meeting sighted by Citi News said, “following the strike declared, management wants to meet all staff to address their concerns”.

The workers’ union include members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU).

They say the industrial action follows the failure of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and SDD UBIDS Management to adhere to a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

The agreement was signed on August 17, 2021, leading to the suspension of a local strike that was embarked on by staff of SDD-UBIDS and CKT-UTAS on August 2, 2021.

In a letter to the Education Minister, the unions complained that resolutions that led to the suspension of their previous strike in August were not honored, compelling them to resume the industrial action.