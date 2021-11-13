Bibiniba Foundation, a non-governmental organization has presented mathematical sets to 23 schools in Senya, a community in the Central Region to prepare students ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination, which starts on Monday, November 15, 2021.

According to the leadership of the foundation, their main aim is to raise academic gems from the Central Region to become entrepreneurs.

Speaking to Citi News at the presentation ceremony in Senya, Executive Director of the foundation, Benjamin Essien Davies, urged the students to be motivated by the gesture and perform well in the exams.

“Our core value is to give support to the younger generation who are challenged. We are here today to support 23 schools in Senya who are about to write the BECE, and we hope the gesture will motivate them to write the exams and come out with good grades. We know the challenges some parents go through not being able to provide the mathematical set for their wards and that is where we come in. This is our second time supporting school children in that direction” the Executive Director of the foundation told Citi News.

“The mathematical sets should tell them that they have people who care about them and we know that the 655 candidates in all from the 23 schools will not disappoint us,” Benjamin Essien Davies said.

The Executive Director wants support from the public to help them do more as a foundation adding that this support goes a long way to change the fortunes of the less privileged in society.

“As a foundation, we need support from the public to help others particularly the less privileged in society. We hope that more people will be touched to support this foundation” Benjamin Essien Davis added.

Some students who benefited from the gesture promised to excel in the BECE.

“I am happy to have received support from Bibiniba Foundation. Not all of us are privileged to have a mathematical sets before our final exams, and I want to thank them for this gesture. This set will help me” Mariam Owu, one of the beneficiaries of the mathematical set told Citi News.

For the teachers of the various schools who were at the presentation ceremony, the gesture is a dream come true particularly for less privileged students in the Senya community whose parents cannot afford it.

“We all know that Senya is a fishing community and when it comes to education some parents in this community are not interested because of the lack of financial power so this mathematical set comes in handy to address a challenge” Josephine Dabo, a teacher from AME Zion told Citi News.