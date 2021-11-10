Popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, nearly marred a meeting the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare organised for players in the creative industry on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Wale was angry because he claimed he was prevented from filming the proceedings, although he claimed he had seen his peers doing so freely with their mobile phones.

The meeting, hosted at the police headquarters in Accra, was held to discuss show business and security-related issues after Shatta Wale and Medikal were arrested on separate occasions for violating the law.

In a video that has gone viral, Shatta Wale is seen bitterly complaining about being unfairly treated by police officers at the meeting.

While yelling, the musician attempted to walk out of the premises but was subsequently rebuked by police chiefs and escorted out of the auditorium.

Prior to being called to order, Shatta made a lot of noise at the Police Headquarter, saying: “I’ve come here, and I’m sitting down; people are taking out their phones. Me alone [when] I took out my phone, some policemen wanted to stop me”.

Shatta Wale was remanded at the Ankaful Prison for allegedly publishing false information about an assassination attempt at his residence.

He was later granted a GH¢100,000 self-recognisance bail, alongside three others, after appearing before a court in Accra.