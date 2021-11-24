The management of the University of Professional Studies, (UPSA), Accra, says it has not taken any decision regarding two female students accused of lesbianism in one of its hostels after allegedly engaging in a threesome with a non-resident male.

In a statement, the school explained that its Vice-Chancellor is the Chief Disciplinary Officer, “and all decisions taken by the Vice-Chancellor are communicated through the Registrar.”

Thus, any disciplinary communication that does not follow the above procedure “is not authorized by Management and should therefore be disregarded.”

The University further said that no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before its Management for final decision.

The school’s management has thus urged the public to disregard the earlier decision on the matter.

An earlier notice from the school indicated that the two female resident students have been kicked out of the institution’s hostel for what was deemed to be sexual misconduct.

According to the notice signed by the Director for the Board of Disciplinary Committee (BDC), Robert Gyeke-Darko, the said females fondled each other during their sexual escapade and engaged in some form of lesbianism.

“Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to section 1.28.11(g) of the student handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and schedule G 8.3(23) of the statute of the university,” the earlier notice read.

That notice had said it was awaiting further sanctions from the Management of the school.