A group of anti-corruption Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has urged the President to ensure the Office of the Special Prosecutor has the required funding to operate.

“We are dismayed to hear that of the GH¢1.2 billion that was budgeted for capital and recurrent expenditure, only GH¢80 million was allocated for the 2022 financial year representing only 6.6% of what was requested,” the CSOs said in a statement after paying a courtesy call on Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor.

“This is far below what was even allocated by the government in the 2018 financial year for the setting up of the Office, although the money was never accessed.”

While the CSOs acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on government resources, it urged the government “to do its best to ensure the OSP is finally able to get off the ground, so it can do its important integrity building and anti-corruption work.”

In addition, the CSOs called on the President to expedite action on the formation of the new OSP board to allow the Office to recruit its staff per the OSP Act 2017 (Act 959).

Mr. Agyabeng was sworn into office on August 5 as the replacement of Martin Amidu, Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor.

