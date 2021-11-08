The Co-founder of Ox Charity, a non-governmental organisation, Henry Cofie-Squire has stated that sustainable development goals can be achieved if students give back to society by sharing the knowledge acquired through volunteerism.

According to him, “empowering the youth to become active citizens is achieved by helping them to understand their environment”.

“We cannot leave the transformation of the city to only a few people. The country belongs to the people of Ghana and if we don’t contribute to the development of the nation, how are we going to improve? We have a responsibility to provide for the community”, Cofie-Squire lamented.

Launching the Global Citizenship Education Initiative under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Cape Coast, Henry Cofie-Squire encouraged all to give back to their community in their bid to improve upon the living standards of the people.

Global Citizenship Education aims to empower learners of all ages to assume active roles in the development of their community.

Dubbed; Ox Charity project, it seeks to help society to do away with the old ways of doing things and change their mindset towards innovative ways of contributing their quota to the development of their community.

The project is being supported by Mind Inventa in collaboration with Services Master.