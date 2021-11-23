Some teachers of the Ghana Education Service, who receive their salaries through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, are demanding a refund of the GHS 100 licensing fee they say has been deducted from their yet-to-be-paid November salaries.

They are also asking for a refund of a tax slapped on their Professional Development Allowance.

The teachers say an amount of GHS100 was in November 2020 deducted from their salaries as licensing fee, although most of them across the country have not received their licenses.

The deduction, according to them, reoccurred on their November 2021 salary, which they are not happy about.

Speaking to Citi News, the convenor of the concerned teachers, Mathias Tulasi said, the deductions must cease with immediate effect.

“Last year, they deducted an amount of GHS 100 from us as license fees. Yet, teachers across the country are yet to receive their licenses; then they brought a schedule that we will be receiving because they have started in Accra. But this month we have been deducted the same amount, although the license must be renewed after three years.”

“We have not received ours which we paid for last year, and we have been deducted again another GHS 100 as license fees. This was deducted from the source from the Continuous Development Allowance. We have written to the Controller, and so we are expecting them to do the right thing.

So far, three teacher unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, have in a joint statement written to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for a reversal of the money.