Tema Senior High School notched a pretty significant milestone last weekend, marking 60 years since its establishment with a speech and prize giving ceremony.

The event which took place within the school’s campus on Saturday, was attended by a number of the school’s illustrious alumni, parents, and well-wishers.

From performances by the school’s choir and cultural troupe to the occasional and consistently hilarious interjections by Temascho’s many old and current students, excitement ramped up throughout the programme and never let up right until the end.

Then came the speeches, firstly from the girls’ school prefect, who, after commending the management of the school and the school’s alumni for their immense support over the years, urged that more be done to address the major challenges she and her colleagues face daily.

“I wish to make a humble and passionate request for the following things and hope they will be granted. The renovation of the dining hall, the building of dormitories for both boys and girls to accommodate the excess number of students rehabilitation of washrooms, make arrangements to help students get access to the libraries, particularly on weekends,” she said in her speech.

Every item on her wishlist was met with loud cheers from the students present.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Assistant Headteacher in charge of Administration, Mr. Lawrence Aseidu Dankyi, the Headmaster of Temascho, Mr. Kobina Baidoo emphasised the need for a more technology-heavy approach towards education.

“21st-century learning is one that brings learners together through more collaborations to solve challenges in their communities and societies, applying modern ICT tools to enhance their educational experience,” he said.

“In the real world of work, people do more collaborations and use technology to solve emerging problems. Therefore, as a country, if we want to experience rapid transformation in our economy, we should take a good look at engaging in ways that bring an enhanced educational experience right at the learning stage in schools.”

He added that Temascho shares the government’s vision of digitalising the various sectors of the economy, insisting that enhancing education at the basic level is key to national development.

“For us in Tema Secondary School, that is what we stand for. Indeed, our view falls squarely in line with the government’s agenda of digitalisation of many aspects of the economy. It is of great national interest for our learners to have an enhanced educational experience,” he noted.

After the speeches were done, students and staff were handed prizes for stellar performances in their various fields.

About 100 students were given prizes, a number of which were sponsored by former students of the school and Promasidor Ghana.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the school were also acknowledged for their long and distinguished service.

Tema Senior High School opened its doors on Friday, September 22nd, 1961 by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The school’s first Headmaster was Dr. F. K. Buah.