The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency, Dzifa Abla Gomashie is demanding urgent attention from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in relation to the completion of the sea defence project in the Volta Region.

Her plea follows devastating tidal waves that destroyed some communities in Keta South, with Salakope as the worst affected.

Areas affected by the tidal waves include Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South municipality.

Speaking after a tour of the Keta South constituency, Dzifa Gomashie was unhappy that the sea defence project had been abandoned by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Who is stopping them from building a shelter for my people? They are waiting for something untoward to happen and then people will be telling me to calm down. I won’t calm down now. The end of the sea defence as it was left and where we are today, even if they had started, what happened two days ago would not have happened, and I will not have been traumatised.”

Tidal waves in these areas have been an annual occurrence that can only be resolved with a sea defence wall.

The situation has triggered calls from various persons including traditional leaders for the government to expedite work on the “Blekusu Sea Defence Project”.

They contend any further delay in the project will lead to severe destruction of properties, which in effect will render them homeless.

The Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye has said the government will finance the construction of an eight-kilometre sea defence project in the area.

The paramount chief of the Some Traditional Area, Torgbiga Adamah III, has thus appealed for the immediate commencement of the project to avert future destruction by the tidal waves.